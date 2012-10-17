*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 810-1,109 790-1,080 800-1,060 760-1,027 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,723 1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 660 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,910 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Palm olein 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,500-23,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed