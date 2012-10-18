* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,500 810-1,130 5,500 800-1,109
Gondal 7,000 816-1,067 6,000 765-1,046
Jasdan 500 800-1,044 500 780-1,056
Jamnagar 2,000 805-1,076 2,500 802-1,075
Junagadh 4,000 818-1,100 3,000 811-1,090
Keshod 2,000 835-1,109 1,500 832-1,102
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 820-1,130 810-1,109 810-1,065 800-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 380 1,360-1,711 1,350-1,700
Sesame (Black) 028 1,118-2,018 1,265-1,976
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 592 641-0,705 645-0,706
Rapeseeds --- ----000 680-724
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,135 1,120 1,745 1,723
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 638 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 830-0,835 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed