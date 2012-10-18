* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 810-1,130 5,500 800-1,109 Gondal 7,000 816-1,067 6,000 765-1,046 Jasdan 500 800-1,044 500 780-1,056 Jamnagar 2,000 805-1,076 2,500 802-1,075 Junagadh 4,000 818-1,100 3,000 811-1,090 Keshod 2,000 835-1,109 1,500 832-1,102 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 820-1,130 810-1,109 810-1,065 800-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 380 1,360-1,711 1,350-1,700 Sesame (Black) 028 1,118-2,018 1,265-1,976 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 592 641-0,705 645-0,706 Rapeseeds --- ----000 680-724 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,120 1,745 1,723 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 660 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 830-0,835 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed