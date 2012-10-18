*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
*Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
*Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 820-1,130 810-1,109 810-1,065 800-1,060
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,145 1,120 1,760 1,723
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 638 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 672 660 1,055-1,060 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 755 740 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 765 750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,930 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 825-0,830 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,040-1,045
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed