*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. *Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 820-1,130 810-1,109 810-1,065 800-1,060 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,145 1,120 1,760 1,723 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 660 1,055-1,060 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 755 740 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 765 750 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,900-1,905 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,930 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,040-1,045 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed