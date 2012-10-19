* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 12,000-13,000 versus 9,000-10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 800-1,090 7,500 810-1,130 Gondal 8,000 815-1,078 7,000 816-1,067 Jasdan 500 809-1,060 500 800-1,044 Jamnagar 3,000 814-1,074 2,000 805-1,076 Junagadh 4,500 823-1,087 4,000 818-1,100 Keshod 2,000 850-1,105 2,000 835-1,109 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 810-1,090 820-1,130 800-1,060 810-1,065 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,340-1,648 1,360-1,711 Sesame (Black) 080 1,560-2,000 1,118-2,018 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,272 698-0,711 641-0,705 Rapeseeds 30 680-715 680-724 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,145 1,765 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 672 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 825-830 825-830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed