* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,500 840-1,085 7,500 800-1,090
Gondal 8,000 830-1,090 8,000 815-1,078
Jasdan 500 810-1,066 500 809-1,060
Jamnagar 2,000 830-1,075 3,000 814-1,074
Junagadh 4,000 800-1,080 4,500 823-1,087
Keshod 2,000 840-1,106 2,000 850-1,105
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 870-1,085 810-1,090 840-1,085 800-1,060
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,330-1,666 1,340-1,648
Sesame (Black) 054 1,400-1,971 1,560-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 475 685-0,706 698-0,711
Rapeseeds --7 685-750 680-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,765 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 682 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,930
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed