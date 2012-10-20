* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,085 810-1,090 840-1,045 800-1,060 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 662 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 684 682 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,930 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:42 20Oct12 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Oct 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,500 840-1,085 7,500 800-1,090 Gondal 8,000 830-1,090 8,000 815-1,078 Jasdan 500 810-1,066 500 809-1,060 Jamnagar 2,000 830-1,075 3,000 814-1,074 Junagadh 4,000 800-1,080 4,500 823-1,087 Keshod 2,000 840-1,106 2,000 850-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,085 810-1,090 840-1,085 800-1,060 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,330-1,666 1,340-1,648 Sesame (Black) 054 1,400-1,971 1,560-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 475 685-0,706 698-0,711 Rapeseeds --7 685-750 680-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 682 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 20 October 2012 13:42:02RTRS {EN}ENDS