* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 835-1,080 8,500 840-1,085 Gondal 8,000 808-1,096 8,000 830-1,090 Jasdan 500 815-1,050 500 810-1,066 Jamnagar 3,000 850-1,066 2,000 830-1,075 Junagadh 4,500 811-1,085 4,000 800-1,080 Keshod 2,500 865-1,100 2,000 840-1,106 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,080 870-1,085 835-1,040 840-1,085 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 510 1,330-1,643 1,330-1,666 Sesame (Black) 40 1,606-1,952 1,400-1,971 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 480 681-0,702 685-0,706 Rapeseeds 12 600-700 685-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 684 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 830-0,835 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati ghee 830-835 830-835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed