1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to continued retail demand. 3. Mustard oil gained due to short supply. 4. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 860-1,080 870-1,085 835-1,040 840-1,045 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,135 1,150 1,745 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 662 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 684 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,880-1,885 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,890-1,895 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,910-1,915 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 830-0,835 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 835-1,080 8,500 840-1,085 Gondal 8,000 808-1,096 8,000 830-1,090 Jasdan 500 815-1,050 500 810-1,066 Jamnagar 3,000 850-1,066 2,000 830-1,075 Junagadh 4,500 811-1,085 4,000 800-1,080 Keshod 2,500 865-1,100 2,000 840-1,106 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,080 870-1,085 835-1,040 840-1,085 (auction price) Market delivery 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 510 1,330-1,643 1,330-1,666 Sesame (Black) 40 1,606-1,952 1,400-1,971 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 480 681-0,702 685-0,706 Rapeseeds 12 600-700 685-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 684 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 830-0,835 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati ghee 830-835 830-835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Monday, 22 October 2012 14:24:44RTRS {C}ENDS