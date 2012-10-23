* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,000 830-1,075 7,500 835-1,080 Gondal 7,500 835-1,080 8,000 808-1,096 Jasdan 500 830-1,056 500 815-1,050 Jamnagar 2,000 845-1,080 3,000 850-1,066 Junagadh 4,000 815-1,076 4,500 811-1,085 Keshod 2,500 850-1,102 2,500 865-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,075 860-1,080 830-1,035 835-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,135-1,140 1,075-1,080 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,150-1,151 1,090-1,091 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 350 1,340-1,650 1,330-1,643 Sesame (Black) 053 1,450-2,000 1,606-1,952 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 695-0,708 681-0,702 Rapeseeds --- ----000 600-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,135 1,740 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,810 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 692 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 750 750 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 760 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,875-1,880 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil label tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,905-1,910 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,090-1,095 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed