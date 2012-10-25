* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 825-1,070 7,000 830-1,075 Gondal 10,000 833-1,085 7,500 835-1,080 Jasdan 500 840-1,065 500 830-1,056 Jamnagar 2,500 861-1,084 2,000 845-1,080 Junagadh 5,000 800-1,090 4,000 815-1,076 Keshod 2,500 845-1,105 2,500 850-1,102 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-1,070 850-1,075 825-1,030 830-1,035 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 380 1,310-1,660 1,340-1,650 Sesame (Black) 068 1,300-2,054 1,450-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 688-0,701 695-0,708 Rapeseeds 25 675-750 600-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,120 1,725 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 694 692 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 840-0,845 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed