* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,000 825-1,070 7,000 830-1,075
Gondal 10,000 833-1,085 7,500 835-1,080
Jasdan 500 840-1,065 500 830-1,056
Jamnagar 2,500 861-1,084 2,000 845-1,080
Junagadh 5,000 800-1,090 4,000 815-1,076
Keshod 2,500 845-1,105 2,500 850-1,102
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-1,070 850-1,075 825-1,030 830-1,035
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 380 1,310-1,660 1,340-1,650
Sesame (Black) 068 1,300-2,054 1,450-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 688-0,701 695-0,708
Rapeseeds 25 675-750 600-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,120 1,725 1,725
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,790 1,790
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 694 692 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 840-0,845 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed