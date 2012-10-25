*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-1,070 850-1,075 825-1,030 830-1,035 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,115-1,120 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,130-1,131 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,120 1,725 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,790 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 682 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 704 692 1,095-1,100 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 845-0,850 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 23,500-23,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed