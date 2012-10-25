*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 845-1,070 850-1,075 825-1,030 830-1,035
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,115-1,120 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,130-1,131 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,120 1,725 1,725
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,790 1,790
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 682 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 704 692 1,095-1,100 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,900
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein 845-0,850 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 23,500-23,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed