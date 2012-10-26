* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 850-1,080 11,000 825-1,070 Gondal 11,500 840-1,090 7,500 833-1,085 Jasdan 500 850-1,054 500 840-1,065 Jamnagar 3,000 875-1,085 2,500 861-1,084 Junagadh 6,000 809-1,088 5,000 800-1,090 Keshod 3,000 830-1,108 2,500 845-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,080 845-1,070 850-1,030 825-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,350-1,745 1,310-1,660 Sesame (Black) 015 1,200-1,934 1,300-2,054 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 675-0,691 688-0,701 Rapeseeds 14 699-750 675-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,120 1,735 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 684 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 704 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed