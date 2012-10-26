1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 860-1,080 845-1,070 850-1,030 825-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,120 1,735 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 684 682 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 706 704 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,875-1,880 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,885-1,890 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,905-1,910 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,910 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 850-1,080 11,000 825-1,070 Gondal 11,500 840-1,090 7,500 833-1,085 Jasdan 500 850-1,054 500 840-1,065 Jamnagar 3,000 875-1,085 2,500 861-1,084 Junagadh 6,000 809-1,088 5,000 800-1,090 Keshod 3,000 830-1,108 2,500 845-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,080 845-1,070 850-1,030 825-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,350-1,745 1,310-1,660 Sesame (Black) 015 1,200-1,934 1,300-2,054 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 350 675-0,691 688-0,701 Rapeseeds 14 699-750 675-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,120 1,735 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 684 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 704 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,900-1,905 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,900 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed