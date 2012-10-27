* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 845-1,090 13,000 850-1,080 Gondal 10,500 850-1,098 11,500 840-1,090 Jasdan 500 834-1,067 500 850-1,054 Jamnagar 2,000 856-1,087 3,000 875-1,085 Junagadh 4,000 811-1,070 6,000 809-1,088 Keshod 2,500 825-1,115 3,000 830-1,108 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 825 1,360-1,701 1,350-1,745 Sesame (Black) 073 1,350-2,059 1,200-1,934 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 425 675-0,686 675-0,691 Rapeseeds --- ----000 699-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,750 1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 684 684 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 706 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed