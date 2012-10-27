1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,750 1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 685 684 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 704 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 845-1,090 13,000 850-1,080
Gondal 10,500 850-1,098 11,500 840-1,090
Jasdan 500 834-1,067 500 850-1,054
Jamnagar 2,000 856-1,087 3,000 875-1,085
Junagadh 4,000 811-1,070 6,000 809-1,088
Keshod 2,500 825-1,115 3,000 830-1,108
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 825
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]