1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,750 1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 685 684 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 707 704 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 845-1,090 13,000 850-1,080 Gondal 10,500 850-1,098 11,500 840-1,090 Jasdan 500 834-1,067 500 850-1,054 Jamnagar 2,000 856-1,087 3,000 875-1,085 Junagadh 4,000 811-1,070 6,000 809-1,088 Keshod 2,500 825-1,115 3,000 830-1,108 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 825 [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]