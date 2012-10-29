*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Coconut oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,750 1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 685 684 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 707 704 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed