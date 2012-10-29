*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Coconut oil gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 870-1,090 860-1,080 845-1,025 850-1,030
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,750 1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,810 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 685 684 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 704 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed