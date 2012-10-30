* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 840-1,095 10,000 845-1,090 Gondal 14,500 856-1,100 10,500 850-1,098 Jasdan 500 835-1,080 500 834-1,067 Jamnagar 2,000 845-1,090 2,000 856-1,087 Junagadh 5,000 836-1,066 4,000 811-1,070 Keshod 3,000 840-1,103 2,500 825-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,095 870-1,090 840-1,020 845-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 920 1,330-1,705 1,360-1,701 Sesame (Black) 136 1,320-2,100 1,350-2,059 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 666-0,681 675-0,686 Rapeseeds 15 610-707 699-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,765 1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,810 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 692 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 714 707 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 835-0,840 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed