* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Arrivals of groundnuts and Castor Seeds were low as most of the market
yards were closed on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,840-1,095
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 14,500 856-1,100
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 835-1,080
Jamnagar 03,000 833-1,078 02,000 845-1,090
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 836-1,066
Keshod 04,000 843-1,090 03,000 840-1,103
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,865-1,095 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,020
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,330-1,705
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,320-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,666-0,681
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 610-707
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 692 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 714 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed