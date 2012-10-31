* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnuts and Castor Seeds were low as most of the market yards were closed on account of Sardar Patel Jayanti. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,840-1,095 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 14,500 856-1,100 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 835-1,080 Jamnagar 03,000 833-1,078 02,000 845-1,090 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 836-1,066 Keshod 04,000 843-1,090 03,000 840-1,103 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,865-1,095 0,000-0,000 0,840-1,020 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,330-1,705 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,320-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,666-0,681 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 610-707 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 692 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 714 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed