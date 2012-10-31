*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 865-1,095 000-0,000 840-1,020
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,150 1,780 1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 692 692 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 714 714 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 820-0,825 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed