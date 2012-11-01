* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil gained due to continued retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 19,000 845-1,134 14,000 840-1,095 Gondal 15,000 870-1,109 14,500 856-1,100 Jasdan 500 855-1,090 500 835-1,080 Jamnagar 3,000 847-1,095 3,000 833-1,078 Junagadh 7,000 822-1,099 5,000 836-1,066 Keshod 4,000 845-1,105 3,000 843-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,134 865-1,095 845-1,025 840-1,020 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,220 1,340-1,750 1,330-1,705 Sesame (Black) 250 1,310-2,202 1,320-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 605 662-0,680 666-0,681 Rapeseeds 29 746-777 610-707 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,165 1,795 1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 692 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 717 714 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil label tin 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed