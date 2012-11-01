* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil gained due to continued retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 19,000 845-1,134 14,000 840-1,095
Gondal 15,000 870-1,109 14,500 856-1,100
Jasdan 500 855-1,090 500 835-1,080
Jamnagar 3,000 847-1,095 3,000 833-1,078
Junagadh 7,000 822-1,099 5,000 836-1,066
Keshod 4,000 845-1,105 3,000 843-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,134 865-1,095 845-1,025 840-1,020
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,220 1,340-1,750 1,330-1,705
Sesame (Black) 250 1,310-2,202 1,320-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 605 662-0,680 666-0,681
Rapeseeds 29 746-777 610-707
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,165 1,795 1,780
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 692 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 717 714 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil label tin 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 825-0,830 820-0,825
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed