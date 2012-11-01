*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,134 865-1,095 845-1,025 840-1,020 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,155-1,160 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,170-1,171 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,165 1,825 1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,890 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 698 692 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 720 714 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,970-1,975 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 825-0,830 820-0,825 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed