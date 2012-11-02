* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 20,000 850-1,140 19,000 845-1,134
Gondal 17,500 875-1,125 15,000 870-1,109
Jasdan 1,000 834-1,104 500 855-1,090
Jamnagar 2,500 855-1,100 3,000 847-1,095
Junagadh 5,000 840-1,112 7,000 822-1,099
Keshod 4,000 860-1,115 4,000 845-1,105
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 905-1,140 900-1,134 850-1,030 845-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 550 1,400-1,703 1,340-1,750
Sesame (Black) 075 1,360-2,045 1,310-2,202
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 425 652-0,670 662-0,680
Rapeseeds 28 680-724 746-777
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,825
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,890
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 698 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 720 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil label tin 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed