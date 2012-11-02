* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 850-1,140 19,000 845-1,134 Gondal 17,500 875-1,125 15,000 870-1,109 Jasdan 1,000 834-1,104 500 855-1,090 Jamnagar 2,500 855-1,100 3,000 847-1,095 Junagadh 5,000 840-1,112 7,000 822-1,099 Keshod 4,000 860-1,115 4,000 845-1,105 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 905-1,140 900-1,134 850-1,030 845-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 550 1,400-1,703 1,340-1,750 Sesame (Black) 075 1,360-2,045 1,310-2,202 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 425 652-0,670 662-0,680 Rapeseeds 28 680-724 746-777 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,835 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 698 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 720 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 825-0,830 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed