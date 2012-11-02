*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 905-1,140 900-1,134 850-1,030 845-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,185-1,190 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,200-1,201 1,150-1,151 1,140-1,141
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,825 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,890 1,890
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 685 698 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 720 1,110-1,115 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 815-0,820 825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed