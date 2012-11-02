*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 905-1,140 900-1,134 850-1,030 845-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,185-1,190 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,200-1,201 1,150-1,151 1,140-1,141 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,890 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 685 698 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 707 720 1,110-1,115 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 815-0,820 825-0,830 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed