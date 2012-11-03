* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 860-1,132 20,000 850-1,140 Gondal 15,000 850-1,127 17,500 875-1,125 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,091 1,000 834-1,104 Jamnagar 3,000 868-1,120 2,500 855-1,100 Junagadh 5,000 850-1,090 5,000 840-1,112 Keshod 3,000 876-1,109 4,000 860-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 906-1,132 905-1,140 860-1,020 850-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,220-1,221 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 558 1,420-1,780 1,400-1,703 Sesame (Black) 088 1,360-2,121 1,360-2,045 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 651-0,664 652-0,670 Rapeseeds 54 612-750 680-724 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,195 1,810 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 707 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,990 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 810-0,815 815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed