* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 860-1,132 20,000 850-1,140
Gondal 15,000 850-1,127 17,500 875-1,125
Jasdan 1,000 840-1,091 1,000 834-1,104
Jamnagar 3,000 868-1,120 2,500 855-1,100
Junagadh 5,000 850-1,090 5,000 840-1,112
Keshod 3,000 876-1,109 4,000 860-1,115
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 906-1,132 905-1,140 860-1,020 850-1,030
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,220-1,221 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 558 1,420-1,780 1,400-1,703
Sesame (Black) 088 1,360-2,121 1,360-2,045
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 651-0,664 652-0,670
Rapeseeds 54 612-750 680-724
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,195 1,810 1,825
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,890
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 685 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 707 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil label tin 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,990 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 810-0,815 815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed