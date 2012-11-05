* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 22,000 855-1,130 18,000 860-1,132 Gondal 16,500 832-1,136 15,000 850-1,127 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,105 1,000 840-1,091 Jamnagar 4,000 850-1,132 3,000 868-1,120 Junagadh 7,000 813-1,095 5,000 850-1,090 Keshod 3,000 860-1,114 3,000 876-1,109 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 905-1,130 906-1,132 855-1,025 860-1,020 (auction price) Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,220-1,221 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,410-1,730 1,420-1,780 Sesame (Black) 212 1,304-2,174 1,360-2,121 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 645-660 651-664 Rapeseeds 12 660-740 612-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,155 1,175 1,775 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 673 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 695 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,925-1,930 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil label tin 1,935-1,940 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,955-1,960 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 795-800 810-815 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-835 830-835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed