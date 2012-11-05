* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 905-1,130 906-1,132 855-1,025 860-1,020 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,220-1,221 1,220-1,221 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 1,775 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,860 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 692 695 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,940-1,945 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 795-800 810-815 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed