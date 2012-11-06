* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 910-1,128 905-1,130 860-1,010 855-1,025 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210 1,105-1,110 1,135-1,140 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,220-1,221 1,120-1,121 1,150-1,151 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,775 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,860 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 692 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,940-1,945 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 800-0,805 795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 830-835 830-835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 26,600-26,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed