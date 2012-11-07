* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 26,500 865-1,115 20,000 860-1,128 Gondal 21,000 870-1,126 18,000 850-1,132 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,105 1,000 832-1,100 Jamnagar 4,000 875-1,141 4,000 876-1,135 Junagadh 7,000 824-1,110 5,000 810-1,108 Keshod 4,000 840-1,116 3,500 865-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 915-1,115 910-1,128 865-1,012 860-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 610 1,540-1,720 1,510-1,735 Sesame (Black) 188 1,530-2,195 1,510-2,180 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 657-0,668 655-0,671 Rapeseeds 67 707-760 650-749 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,780 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil label tin 1,945-1,950 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 800-0,805 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed