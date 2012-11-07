* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 26,500 865-1,115 20,000 860-1,128
Gondal 21,000 870-1,126 18,000 850-1,132
Jasdan 1,000 850-1,105 1,000 832-1,100
Jamnagar 4,000 875-1,141 4,000 876-1,135
Junagadh 7,000 824-1,110 5,000 810-1,108
Keshod 4,000 840-1,116 3,500 865-1,115
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 915-1,115 910-1,128 865-1,012 860-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 610 1,540-1,720 1,510-1,735
Sesame (Black) 188 1,530-2,195 1,510-2,180
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 657-0,668 655-0,671
Rapeseeds 67 707-760 650-749
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,780 1,775
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 678 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil label tin 1,945-1,950 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 800-0,805 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed