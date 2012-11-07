1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,915-1,115 0,910-1,128 0,865-1,012 0,860-1,010 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,760 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 682 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 26,600-26,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 26,500 0,865-1,115 20,000 0,860-1,128 Gondal 21,000 870-1,126 18,000 850-1,132 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,105 1,000 832-1,100 Jamnagar 04,000 875-1,141 04,000 876-1,135 Junagadh 07,000 824-1,110 05,000 810-1,108 Keshod 04,000 840-1,116 03,500 865-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,915-1,115 0,910-1,128 0,865-1,012 0,860-1,010 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,540-1,720 1,510-1,735 Sesame (Black) 0,188 1,530-2,195 1,510-2,180 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,657-0,668 0,655-0,671 Rapeseeds 067 707-760 650-749 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,780 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil label tin 1,945-1,950 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed