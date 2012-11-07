1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
3. Cottonseed oil gained due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,915-1,115 0,910-1,128 0,865-1,012 0,860-1,010
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 1,760 1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 682 678 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 26,600-26,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 26,500 0,865-1,115 20,000 0,860-1,128
Gondal 21,000 870-1,126 18,000 850-1,132
Jasdan 1,000 850-1,105 1,000 832-1,100
Jamnagar 04,000 875-1,141 04,000 876-1,135
Junagadh 07,000 824-1,110 05,000 810-1,108
Keshod 04,000 840-1,116 03,500 865-1,115
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,915-1,115 0,910-1,128 0,865-1,012 0,860-1,010
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,610 1,540-1,720 1,510-1,735
Sesame (Black) 0,188 1,530-2,195 1,510-2,180
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,550 0,657-0,668 0,655-0,671
Rapeseeds 067 707-760 650-749
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,780 1,775
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 678 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 704 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,935-1,940 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil label tin 1,945-1,950 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Vanaspati ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed