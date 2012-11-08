* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 860-1,140 26,500 865-1,115 Gondal 21,500 849-1,130 21,000 870-1,126 Jasdan 1,000 860-1,114 1,000 850-1,105 Jamnagar 3,000 880-1,145 4,000 875-1,141 Junagadh 5,000 815-1,132 7,000 824-1,110 Keshod 4,000 850-1,135 4,000 840-1,116 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 910-1,140 915-1,115 860-1,015 865-1,012 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 410 1,550-1,718 1,540-1,720 Sesame (Black) 160 1,650-2,188 1,530-2,195 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 250 647-0,660 657-0,668 Rapeseeds --- ----000 707-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,150 1,770 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 704 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 805-0,810 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed