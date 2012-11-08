* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 21,000 860-1,140 26,500 865-1,115
Gondal 21,500 849-1,130 21,000 870-1,126
Jasdan 1,000 860-1,114 1,000 850-1,105
Jamnagar 3,000 880-1,145 4,000 875-1,141
Junagadh 5,000 815-1,132 7,000 824-1,110
Keshod 4,000 850-1,135 4,000 840-1,116
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 910-1,140 915-1,115 860-1,015 865-1,012
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 410 1,550-1,718 1,540-1,720
Sesame (Black) 160 1,650-2,188 1,530-2,195
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 250 647-0,660 657-0,668
Rapeseeds --- ----000 707-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,150 1,770 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 682 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 704 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 805-0,810 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed