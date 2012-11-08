1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved down further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,910-1,140 0,915-1,115 0,860-1,015 0,865-1,012 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 1,055-1,060 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,210-1,211 1,070-1,071 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 682 682 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 704 704 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 860-1,140 26,500 865-1,115 Gondal 21,500 849-1,130 21,000 870-1,126 Jasdan 1,000 860-1,114 1,000 850-1,105 Jamnagar 3,000 880-1,145 4,000 875-1,141 Junagadh 5,000 815-1,132 7,000 824-1,110 Keshod 4,000 850-1,135 4,000 840-1,116 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 910-1,140 915-1,115 860-1,015 865-1,012 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 410 1,550-1,718 1,540-1,720 Sesame (Black) 160 1,650-2,188 1,530-2,195 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 250 647-0,660 657-0,668 Rapeseeds --- ----000 707-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,150 1,770 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 704 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 805-0,810 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed