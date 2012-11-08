1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Coconut oil moved down further due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,910-1,140 0,915-1,115 0,860-1,015 0,865-1,012
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 1,055-1,060 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,210-1,211 1,070-1,071 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 682 682 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 704 704 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati Ghee 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 21,000 860-1,140 26,500 865-1,115
Gondal 21,500 849-1,130 21,000 870-1,126
Jasdan 1,000 860-1,114 1,000 850-1,105
Jamnagar 3,000 880-1,145 4,000 875-1,141
Junagadh 5,000 815-1,132 7,000 824-1,110
Keshod 4,000 850-1,135 4,000 840-1,116
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 910-1,140 915-1,115 860-1,015 865-1,012
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 410 1,550-1,718 1,540-1,720
Sesame (Black) 160 1,650-2,188 1,530-2,195
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 250 647-0,660 657-0,668
Rapeseeds --- ----000 707-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,150 1,770 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 682 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 704 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,930-1,935 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil label tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,970 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 805-0,810 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/
Thursday, 08 November 2012 14:23:43RTRS {C}ENDS