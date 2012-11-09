* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,000 865-1,135 21,000 860-1,140
Gondal 20,000 850-1,137 21,500 849-1,130
Jasdan 1,000 875-1,116 1,000 860-1,114
Jamnagar 2,000 885-1,144 3,000 880-1,145
Junagadh 4,000 833-1,121 5,000 815-1,132
Keshod 4,000 860-1,140 4,000 850-1,135
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 920-1,135 910-1,140 865-1,021 860-1,015
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 415 1,545-1,710 1,550-1,718
Sesame (Black) 160 1,625-2,175 1,650-2,188
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 648-0,660 647-0,660
Rapeseeds 43 703-756 707-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,850 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 682 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 704 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil label tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 800-0,805 805-0,810
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed