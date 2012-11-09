* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 865-1,135 21,000 860-1,140 Gondal 20,000 850-1,137 21,500 849-1,130 Jasdan 1,000 875-1,116 1,000 860-1,114 Jamnagar 2,000 885-1,144 3,000 880-1,145 Junagadh 4,000 833-1,121 5,000 815-1,132 Keshod 4,000 860-1,140 4,000 850-1,135 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 920-1,135 910-1,140 865-1,021 860-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 415 1,545-1,710 1,550-1,718 Sesame (Black) 160 1,625-2,175 1,650-2,188 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 648-0,660 647-0,660 Rapeseeds 43 703-756 707-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,850 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 704 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil label tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 800-0,805 805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 920-1,135 910-1,140 865-1,021 860-1,015 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 677 682 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 699 704 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,960 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 800-0,805 805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed