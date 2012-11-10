* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 860-1,130 17,000 865-1,135 Gondal 16,000 824-1,140 20,000 850-1,137 Jasdan 1,000 850-1,100 1,000 875-1,116 Jamnagar 2,500 890-1,156 2,000 885-1,144 Junagadh 5,000 815-1,125 4,000 833-1,121 Keshod 4,000 845-1,142 4,000 860-1,140 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,130 920-1,135 860-1,040 865-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 324 1,560-1,750 1,545-1,710 Sesame (Black) 050 1,680-2,246 1,625-2,175 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 250 648-0,662 648-0,660 Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,150 1,760 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,850 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 694 699 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,920-1,925 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil label tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 800-0,805 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed