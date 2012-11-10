Rajkot, Nov. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale
oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India.
--Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load--
Rajkot to Rajkot to:
NEW DELHI 26,000 GOA 24,500
in ASSAM
in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 60,500
--Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 61,000
--Hyderabad 28,500 --Tinsukhia 62,000
--Nizamabad 29,000 in GUJARAT
--Rajahmundry 32,000 --Ahmedabad --
--Vishakapatnam 34,500 --Baroda --
in BIHAR --Kandla --
--Darbhanga -- --Surat --
--Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH
--Hazaribagh 41,000 --Bilaspur --
--Muzaffarpur 41,500 in KERALA
--Patna 45,000 --Calicut 40,500
--Ranchi 45,500 --Cochin 42,000
--Tatanagar 47,500 --Kannur 40,000
in HARYANA --Mahe --
--Ambala 27,200 --Trivandrum 43,500
--Karnal 27,500 in MADHYA PRADESH
--Panipat 27,300 --Bhopal 24,000
--Sirsa -- --Indore 19,000
--Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000
in KARNATAKA --Raipur 30,000
--Bangalore 38,000 --Satna --
--Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND
--Chikodi -- --Dimapur --
--Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN
--Devangere 37,000 --Ajmer 17,000
--Gadag -- --Alwar --
--Hubli 35,500 --Jaipur 21,000
--Mangalore 38,500 --Kota 20,500
--Mysore 40,000 --Udaipur ---
--Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH
in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 25,500
--Amalner -- --Allahabad 34,000
--Aurangabad -- --Bareilly ---
--Mumbai 17,000 --Ghaziabad ---
--Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000
--Jalgaon 16,000 --Haldwani --
--Jalna -- --Khatauli --
--Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 31,000
--Nagpur 26,500 --Lucknow 32,500
--Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000
--Nashik 15,500 --Varanasi 37,000
--Pune 21,000 in WEST BENGAL
--Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 50,000
--Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 47,000
in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 50,500
--Amritsar 28,400 in TAMIL NADU
--Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 41,000
--Chandigarh 27,000 --Madras 41,500
--Jalandhar 28,700 --Salem 39,000
--Khanna -- --Tiruppur --
--Ludhiana 28,750
n.a. = not available
* per 9-tonne trucks
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 925-1,130 920-1,135 860-1,040 865-1,021
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,150 1,780 1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 677 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 699 1,085-1,090 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 1,960
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 800-0,805 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,700-27,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed