Rajkot, Nov. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 26,000 GOA 24,500 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 60,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 61,000 --Hyderabad 28,500 --Tinsukhia 62,000 --Nizamabad 29,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 32,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 34,500 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 41,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 41,500 in KERALA --Patna 45,000 --Calicut 40,500 --Ranchi 45,500 --Cochin 42,000 --Tatanagar 47,500 --Kannur 40,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 27,200 --Trivandrum 43,500 --Karnal 27,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 27,300 --Bhopal 24,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 19,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 30,000 --Bangalore 38,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,000 --Ajmer 17,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,500 --Jaipur 21,000 --Mangalore 38,500 --Kota 20,500 --Mysore 40,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 25,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 34,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 17,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 16,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 26,500 --Lucknow 32,500 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 15,500 --Varanasi 37,000 --Pune 21,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 50,000 --Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 47,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 50,500 --Amritsar 28,400 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 41,000 --Chandigarh 27,000 --Madras 41,500 --Jalandhar 28,700 --Salem 39,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 28,750 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 925-1,130 920-1,135 860-1,040 865-1,021 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,150 1,780 1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 677 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 699 1,085-1,090 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,940-1,945 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 1,960 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 800-0,805 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed