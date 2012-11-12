* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of Diwali holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 14,000 860-1,130 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 16,000 824-1,140 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 850-1,100 Jamnagar 3,000 881-1,122 2,500 890-1,156 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 815-1,125 Keshod 5,000 810-1,135 4,000 845-1,142 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,560-1,750 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,680-2,246 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 648-0,662 Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,165 1,800 1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 687 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm oil 800-0,805 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed