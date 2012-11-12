* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market
yards remain closed on account of Diwali holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 14,000 860-1,130
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 16,000 824-1,140
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 850-1,100
Jamnagar 3,000 881-1,122 2,500 890-1,156
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 815-1,125
Keshod 5,000 810-1,135 4,000 845-1,142
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,560-1,750
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,680-2,246
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 648-0,662
Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,165 1,800 1,780
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,870
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 687 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm oil 800-0,805 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed