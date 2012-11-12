1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,190-1,191 1,080-1,081 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,165 1,790 1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,870
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 662 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 684 687 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250
Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein 800-0,805 800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,700-27,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market
yards remain closed on account of Diwali holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 14,000 860-1,130
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 16,000 824-1,140
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 850-1,100
Jamnagar 3,000 881-1,122 2,500 890-1,156
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 815-1,125
Keshod 5,000 810-1,135 4,000 845-1,142
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,560-1,750
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,680-2,246
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 648-0,662
Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]