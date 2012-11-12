1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,190-1,191 1,080-1,081 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,165 1,790 1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 662 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 684 687 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,240-2,250 2,240-2,250 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein 800-0,805 800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Vanaspati Ghee 830-0,835 830-0,835 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of Diwali holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 14,000 860-1,130 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 16,000 824-1,140 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,000 850-1,100 Jamnagar 3,000 881-1,122 2,500 890-1,156 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 815-1,125 Keshod 5,000 810-1,135 4,000 845-1,142 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,130 000-0,000 860-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,560-1,750 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,680-2,246 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 648-0,662 Rapeseeds --- ----000 703-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]