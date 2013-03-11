* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,050 02,000 0,840-1,045 Gondal 02,000 832-1,043 01,500 843-1,019 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,021 0,500 803-1,026 Jamnagar 02,000 861-1,045 01,500 840-1,059 Junagadh 02,000 776-1,032 02,000 780-1,030 Keshod 01,500 750-1,021 01,000 752-1,004 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,870-1,050 0,875-1,045 0,845-0,975 0,840-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,328 1,910-2,150 1,930-2,174 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,155-2,490 2,140-2,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 0,670-0,715 0,696-0,714 Rapeseeds 150 531-585 570-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,830 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed