1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 870-1,050 875-1,045 845-0,975 840-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,835 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 612 975-0,980 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 850-0,855 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 815-0,820 815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:01 11Mar13 -Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 11 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,050 02,000 0,840-1,045 Gondal 02,000 832-1,043 01,500 843-1,019 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,021 0,500 803-1,026 Jamnagar 02,000 861-1,045 01,500 840-1,059 Junagadh 02,000 776-1,032 02,000 780-1,030 Keshod 01,500 750-1,021 01,000 752-1,004 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,870-1,050 0,875-1,045 0,845-0,975 0,840-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,328 1,910-2,150 1,930-2,174 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,155-2,490 2,140-2,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]