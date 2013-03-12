Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,840-1,052 03,000 0,845-1,050 Gondal 02,000 814-1,046 02,000 832-1,043 Jasdan 0,500 811-1,033 0,500 800-1,021 Jamnagar 01,000 845-1,060 02,000 861-1,045 Junagadh 01,500 780-1,021 02,000 776-1,032 Keshod 00,500 754-1,010 01,500 750-1,021 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,052 0,870-1,050 0,840-0,980 0,845-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,332 1,920-2,160 1,910-2,150 Sesame (Black) 0,068 2,180-2,510 2,155-2,490 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,550 0,694-0,711 0,670-0,715 Rapeseeds 105 531-581 531-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,835 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 609 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed