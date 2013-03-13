* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 838-1,050 2,500 840-1,052 Gondal 1,500 826-1,032 2,000 814-1,046 Jasdan 500 804-1,012 500 811-1,033 Jamnagar 1,000 823-1,066 1,000 845-1,060 Junagadh 1,000 761-1,010 1,500 780-1,021 Keshod --,500 752-1,001 --,500 754-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,050 865-1,052 838-0,970 840-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 124 1,930-2,182 1,920-2,160 Sesame (Black) 108 2,160-2,492 2,180-2,510 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,150 680-0,700 694-0,711 Rapeseeds 100 565-590 531-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 584 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 606 965-0,970 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 815-0,820 815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed