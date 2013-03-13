*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 860-1,050 865-1,052 838-0,970 840-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 584 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 606 965-0,970 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 840-0,845 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 815-0,820 815-0,820
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed