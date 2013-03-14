* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,840-1,065 03,000 0,838-1,050
Gondal 01,500 814-1,048 01,500 826-1,032
Jasdan 0,500 805-1,015 0,500 804-1,012
Jamnagar 00,500 846-1,064 01,000 823-1,066
Junagadh 01,500 750-1,019 01,000 761-1,010
Keshod 00,500 747-1,000 00,500 752-1,001
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,860-1,050 0,840-0,965 0,838-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,184 1,940-2,230 1,930-2,182
Sesame (Black) 0,075 2,120-2,440 2,160-2,492
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,975 0,676-0,697 0,680-0,700
Rapeseeds 100 530-580 565-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 602 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,815-0,820
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed