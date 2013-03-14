1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. 4. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,860-1,050 0,840-0,965 0,838-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 577 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 599 602 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 0,800-0,805 0,815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:52 14Mar13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,840-1,065 03,000 0,838-1,050 Gondal 01,500 814-1,048 01,500 826-1,032 Jasdan 0,500 805-1,015 0,500 804-1,012 Jamnagar 00,500 846-1,064 01,000 823-1,066 Junagadh 01,500 750-1,019 01,000 761-1,010 Keshod 00,500 747-1,000 00,500 752-1,001 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,860-1,050 0,840-0,965 0,838-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,184 1,940-2,230 1,930-2,182 Sesame (Black) 0,075 2,120-2,440 2,160-2,492 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,975 0,676-0,697 0,680-0,700 Rapeseeds 100 530-580 565-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 602 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,815-0,820 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Thursday, 14 March 2013 14:52:56RTRS {C}ENDS