1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
4. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,860-1,050 0,840-0,965 0,838-0,970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 577 580 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 599 602 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 0,800-0,805 0,815-0,820
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:52 14Mar13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 14
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,840-1,065 03,000 0,838-1,050
Gondal 01,500 814-1,048 01,500 826-1,032
Jasdan 0,500 805-1,015 0,500 804-1,012
Jamnagar 00,500 846-1,064 01,000 823-1,066
Junagadh 01,500 750-1,019 01,000 761-1,010
Keshod 00,500 747-1,000 00,500 752-1,001
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,065 0,860-1,050 0,840-0,965 0,838-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,184 1,940-2,230 1,930-2,182
Sesame (Black) 0,075 2,120-2,440 2,160-2,492
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,975 0,676-0,697 0,680-0,700
Rapeseeds 100 530-580 565-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 602 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,815-0,820
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
