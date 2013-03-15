* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,855-1,100 03,500 0,840-1,065 Gondal 01,000 848-1,052 01,500 814-1,048 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,024 0,500 805-1,015 Jamnagar 01,000 872-1,065 00,500 846-1,064 Junagadh 01,000 789-1,036 01,500 750-1,019 Keshod 00,500 760-1,000 00,500 747-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,100 0,850-1,065 0,855-0,990 0,840-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 1,930-2,241 1,940-2,230 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,201-2,451 2,120-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,350 0,666-0,692 0,676-0,697 Rapeseeds 400 530-570 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,215 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 577 577 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 599 599 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed