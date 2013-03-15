*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 865-1,100 850-1,065 855-0,990 840-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,105-1,110 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,120-1,121 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,215 1,850 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 581 577 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 603 599 965-0,970 960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 800-0,805 800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed