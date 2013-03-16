* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,69,000-0,70,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,850-1,068 03,000 0,855-1,100 Gondal 01,500 823-1,044 01,000 848-1,052 Jasdan 0,500 798-1,029 0,500 800-1,024 Jamnagar 01,000 838-1,064 01,000 872-1,065 Junagadh 01,500 752-1,039 01,000 789-1,036 Keshod 00,500 800-1,014 00,500 760-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,068 0,865-1,100 0,850-0,985 0,855-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,210 2,110-2,240 1,930-2,241 Sesame (Black) 0,128 2,140-2,480 2,201-2,451 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 0,676-0,694 0,666-0,692 Rapeseeds 050 550-575 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 581 581 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 603 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed