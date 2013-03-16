1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased further due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,068 0,865-1,100 0,850-0,985 0,855-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 581 581 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 603 603 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:39 16Mar13 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,69,000-0,70,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,850-1,068 03,000 0,855-1,100 Gondal 01,500 823-1,044 01,000 848-1,052 Jasdan 0,500 798-1,029 0,500 800-1,024 Jamnagar 01,000 838-1,064 01,000 872-1,065 Junagadh 01,500 752-1,039 01,000 789-1,036 Keshod 00,500 800-1,014 00,500 760-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,068 0,865-1,100 0,850-0,985 0,855-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,210 2,110-2,240 1,930-2,241 Sesame (Black) 0,128 2,140-2,480 2,201-2,451 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 0,676-0,694 0,666-0,692 Rapeseeds 050 550-575 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 581 581 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 603 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed