* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,69,000-0,70,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,852-1,072 03,000 0,850-1,068
Gondal 02,000 840-1,045 01,500 823-1,044
Jasdan 0,500 817-1,023 0,500 798-1,029
Jamnagar 01,000 851-1,066 01,000 838-1,064
Junagadh 01,500 793-1,022 01,500 752-1,039
Keshod 01,000 815-1,008 00,500 800-1,014
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,862-1,072 0,860-1,068 0,852-0,990 0,850-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,180 2,010-2,260 2,110-2,240
Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,050-2,420 2,140-2,480
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,500 0,665-0,690 0,676-0,694
Rapeseeds 400 531-575 550-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,205 1,840 1,845
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 581 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 603 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed