* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,060 03,500 0,852-1,072 Gondal 01,500 821-1,043 02,000 840-1,045 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,029 0,500 817-1,023 Jamnagar 01,000 843-1,052 01,000 851-1,066 Junagadh 01,000 781-1,026 01,500 793-1,022 Keshod 00,500 788-1,005 01,000 815-1,008 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,060 0,862-1,072 0,845-0,990 0,852-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,905-2,240 2,010-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,085 2,075-2,423 2,050-2,420 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 0,671-0,689 0,665-0,690 Rapeseeds 060 531-561 531-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,825 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 600 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed