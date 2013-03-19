India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,060 03,500 0,852-1,072 Gondal 01,500 821-1,043 02,000 840-1,045 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,029 0,500 817-1,023 Jamnagar 01,000 843-1,052 01,000 851-1,066 Junagadh 01,000 781-1,026 01,500 793-1,022 Keshod 00,500 788-1,005 01,000 815-1,008 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,060 0,862-1,072 0,845-0,990 0,852-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,905-2,240 2,010-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,085 2,075-2,423 2,050-2,420 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 0,671-0,689 0,665-0,690 Rapeseeds 060 531-561 531-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,825 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 600 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India